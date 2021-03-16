Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta
The Cable  - Gunmen have kidnapped Harrison Prhinyovaw, the priest in charge of St. John’s Catholic Church, Obinomba in Ukwuani LGA of Delta state.Advertisement The priest was said to have been abducted at

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


   More Picks
1 Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai - 9ja Formula, 22 hours ago
2 HipHop Mogul, Diddy congratulates Burna Boy on his Grammy Award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 President, Governors Must Obey Summons – Reps Says As Bill Passes Second Reading - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
4 DPR seals five filling stations for over-pricing in Kwara - TVC News, 19 hours ago
5 President Buhari Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Award Wins - Too Xclusive, 17 hours ago
6 US, UK pledge support for Nigeria in campaign against illicit drugs - Ripples Nigeria, 9 hours ago
7 Burna boy celebrates his Grammy win at a club with his friends (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 FG promoting modular refineries, new vision for Niger Delta – Osinbajo - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
9 Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta - The Cable, 13 hours ago
10 21-year-old man gets 10yrs jail term over rape to death of 5yrs old girl - Effiezy, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info