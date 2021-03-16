NBS report shows FG lying about employment, job creation —PDP

|
1
|
Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai - 9ja Formula,
24 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigeria inflation continues to rise, surges to 34-month high - The Guardian,
20 hours ago
|
3
|
We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists - iBrand TV,
12 hours ago
|
4
|
Nnamdi Kanu warns govs, traditional rulers against giving lands to herdsmen - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
President, Governors Must Obey Summons – Reps Says As Bill Passes Second Reading - Naija Loaded,
18 hours ago
|
6
|
Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta - The Cable,
15 hours ago
|
7
|
Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office - The Point,
13 hours ago
|
8
|
DPR seals five filling stations for over-pricing in Kwara - TVC News,
20 hours ago
|
9
|
President Buhari Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Award Wins - Too Xclusive,
19 hours ago
|
10
|
Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria - Nigeria Newspaper,
12 hours ago