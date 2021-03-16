Post News
News at a Glance
“Go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you”- Shatta Wale slams presenters criticizing ghanaian artistes
Oyo Gist
- Oyogist.com has learnt that Popular Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale has slammed Ghanaians calling out artists in their country.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
‘Relocate to Nigeria if we are not good enough’- Shatta Wale blasts Ghanaians
Igbere TV News:
Shatta Wale Names Beyonce His Grammy (Photo)
Information Nigeria:
Stop Insulting Ghanaian Artists Because Nigerians Won Grammys – Shatta Wale
The News Guru:
Relocate to Nigeria if we are not good enough- Shatta Wale attack Ghanaians
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Relocate To Nigeria If We Are Not Good Enough – Shatta Wale Blast Ghanaians
Newzandar News:
Shatta Wale Slams Ghanaians -‘Relocate to Nigeria if we are not good enough’
Gist Lovers:
Shatta Wale Slams Ghanaians -‘Relocate to Nigeria if we are not good enough’
Ladun Liadi Blog:
‘Relocate to Nigeria if we are not good enough’- Shatta Wale blasts Ghanaians
More Picks
1
Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai -
9ja Formula,
24 hours ago
2
Nigeria inflation continues to rise, surges to 34-month high -
The Guardian,
20 hours ago
3
We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists -
iBrand TV,
12 hours ago
4
Nnamdi Kanu warns govs, traditional rulers against giving lands to herdsmen -
Daily Post,
23 hours ago
5
President, Governors Must Obey Summons – Reps Says As Bill Passes Second Reading -
Naija Loaded,
18 hours ago
6
Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta -
The Cable,
15 hours ago
7
Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office -
The Point,
13 hours ago
8
DPR seals five filling stations for over-pricing in Kwara -
TVC News,
20 hours ago
9
President Buhari Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Award Wins -
Too Xclusive,
19 hours ago
10
Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria -
Nigeria Newspaper,
12 hours ago
