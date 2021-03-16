12-year-old boy drowns in Ilorin river The Dabigal Blog - A 12-year-old boy, identified as Lekan Benjamin has drowned at Asa River in Ilorin while swimming with his friends. Mr. Falade Olumuyiwa, Kwara State Director of Fire Service, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), describing it as ...



News Credibility Score: 99%