US contacts Nigerian visa applicants affected by the travel restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump.
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The United States mission in Nigeria has contacted all immigrant visa applicants whose applications were affected by the travel restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump. This followed the Presidential Proclamation signed by President Joe ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


