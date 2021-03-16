Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria
11 hours ago
CBN announces ₦6.98 Charge for USSD transactions Online Nigeria:
CBN announces ₦6.98 Charge for USSD transactions
USSD Transactions will Now Cost Nigerians a Flat Rate of ₦6.98 Bella Naija:
USSD Transactions will Now Cost Nigerians a Flat Rate of ₦6.98
USSD: CBN imposes mobile banking charge — a setback for financial inclusion Premium Times:
USSD: CBN imposes mobile banking charge — a setback for financial inclusion
CBN, NCC announce new USSD charges TVC News:
CBN, NCC announce new USSD charges
CBN announces â¦6.98 charge for USSD transactions Newzandar News:
CBN announces â¦6.98 charge for USSD transactions


