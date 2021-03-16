Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Carnage! Boko Haram Terrorists Burn Down Military Base, School And Hospital In Yobe
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Suspected Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday burnt a military base in Katarko village near Damaturu, the Yobe State capital during an attack.

Boko Haram burns 'military base', school, health facility in Yobe Premium Times:
