Police arrest 50 suspects for alleged robbery, kidnapping
News photo The Punch  - The operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested 50 suspected members of various notorious criminal gangs and networks across the country.The arrests, which were carried out by operativ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


1 UPDATED: CBN, NCC peg USSD charges at 6.98 naira per transaction - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists - iBrand TV, 17 hours ago
3 “Go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you”- Shatta Wale slams presenters criticizing ghanaian artistes - Oyo Gist, 18 hours ago
4 President, Governors Must Obey Summons – Reps Says As Bill Passes Second Reading - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
5 Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta - The Cable, 19 hours ago
6 Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office - The Point, 18 hours ago
7 President Buhari Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Award Wins - Too Xclusive, 23 hours ago
8 Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria - Nigeria Newspaper, 17 hours ago
9 US, UK pledge support for Nigeria in campaign against illicit drugs - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
10 UBA to support businesses on budgeting and forecasting, holds workshop - Mega News, 15 hours ago
