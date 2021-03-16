Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


US, UK pledge support for Nigeria in campaign against illicit drugs
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - The United States and the United Kingdom governments on Tuesday pledged more support for the Nigerian government in its campaign against illicit drugs in the country.

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 94%


 Additional Sources

US, UK pledge support for Nigeria’s anti-drug war TVC News:
US, UK pledge support for Nigeria’s anti-drug war
Drug war: US, UK pledge more support for NDLEA The Eagle Online:
Drug war: US, UK pledge more support for NDLEA


   More Picks
1 UPDATED: CBN, NCC peg USSD charges at 6.98 naira per transaction - The Nation, 8 hours ago
2 Right Or Wrong? A Man Who Is Comfortable With A Woman Paying His Bills Is A Vegetable — Actress Lilian Afegbai - 9ja Formula, 15 hours ago
3 Nnamdi Kanu warns govs, traditional rulers against giving lands to herdsmen - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
4 HipHop Mogul, Diddy congratulates Burna Boy on his Grammy Award - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 US contacts Nigerian visa applicants affected by the travel restrictions imposed by former President Donald Trump. - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 Insecurity In Nigeria : Be vigilant, we can’t secure all schools, Federal Government tells parents, others - Diamond Celebrities, 19 hours ago
7 Countries complaining about Nigeria’s multiple foreign exchange rates – Okonjo-Iweala - The Punch, 24 hours ago
8 President Buhari Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Award Wins - Too Xclusive, 9 hours ago
9 EU Drags Nigeria Before WTO As Okonjo-Iweala Meets CBN Governor - Naija News, 12 hours ago
10 Young Nigerian man allegedly slumps, dies while taking his bath - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info