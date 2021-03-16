Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria Records 179 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 161,074 With 2,018 Deaths
News photo Aledeh  - The downward trend of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria continues, as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 179 new infections on Tuesday, 16th March 2021. This takes the total confirmed cases in the country to 161,074.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


