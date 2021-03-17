Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari, AGF Malami insist IGP Adamu can remain in office till 2024
News photo Legit  - President Buhari and AGF Malami, SAN, have both argued that the Nigerian leader was empowered by the country's constitution to retain Mohammed Adamu as the IGP.

8 hours ago
 Additional Sources

