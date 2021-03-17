Two kidnapped female students of OOU rescued Ladun Liadi Blog - The two female students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, OOU, Ogun State, kidnapped on Sunday have been rescued by the Ogun State Police Command.The students are Precious Adeyemo and Abiola Oyefule and were kidnapped in Ayetoro area of Ogun State.



News Credibility Score: 99%