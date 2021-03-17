Police clears Nigerian singer, Barry Jhay of murder allegation, reveals cause of Karshy’s death

|
1
UPDATED: CBN, NCC peg USSD charges at 6.98 naira per transaction - The Nation,
19 hours ago
2
Nigeria inflation continues to rise, surges to 34-month high - The Guardian,
22 hours ago
3
We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists - iBrand TV,
14 hours ago
4
“Go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you”- Shatta Wale slams presenters criticizing ghanaian artistes - Oyo Gist,
15 hours ago
5
President, Governors Must Obey Summons – Reps Says As Bill Passes Second Reading - Naija Loaded,
19 hours ago
6
Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip leaves hospital - The Guardian,
22 hours ago
7
Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta - The Cable,
16 hours ago
8
Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office - The Point,
15 hours ago
9
DPR seals five filling stations for over-pricing in Kwara - TVC News,
22 hours ago
10
President Buhari Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Award Wins - Too Xclusive,
20 hours ago