Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warning that forex speculators and hoarders will be punished, speculators have continued to stash dollars as naira continues on a free fall.
Checks at the parallel market on Tuesday showed that the naira ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market Sundiata Post:
Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
Naira Crashes To N485/$1 At Parallel Market Economic Confidential:
Naira Crashes To N485/$1 At Parallel Market
Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market Gist 36:
Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market Tori News:
Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market


   More Picks
1 President, Governors Must Obey Summons – Reps Says As Bill Passes Second Reading - Naija Loaded, 21 hours ago
2 Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta - The Cable, 18 hours ago
3 DPR seals five filling stations for over-pricing in Kwara - TVC News, 23 hours ago
4 President Buhari Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Award Wins - Too Xclusive, 22 hours ago
5 Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria - Nigeria Newspaper, 15 hours ago
6 US, UK pledge support for Nigeria in campaign against illicit drugs - Ripples Nigeria, 13 hours ago
7 Burna boy celebrates his Grammy win at a club with his friends (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 UBA to support businesses on budgeting and forecasting, holds workshop - Mega News, 13 hours ago
9 FG promoting modular refineries, new vision for Niger Delta – Osinbajo - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
10 21-year-old man gets 10yrs jail term over rape to death of 5yrs old girl - Effiezy, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info