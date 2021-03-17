News at a Glance

Zenith Bank to Pay N94.19 Billion Final Dividend for 2020 Investor King - Zenith Bank Plc, one of Nigeria’s leading banks, on Tuesday announced the final approval of the proposed N94.19 billion dividend payment for the year ended December 31, 2020. Shareholders approved the lender’s N2.70 final dividend and commended the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%



