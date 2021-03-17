Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“If you marry Chioma this year, you will win a Grammy” – Uche Maduagwu instructs Davido
News photo Oyo Gist  - According to reports reaching Oyogist.com, Nigerian Actor and LGBT activist, Uche Maduagwu has advised Davido to marry Chioma if he wants to win a Grammy Award. He disclosed this on his official Instagram handle, while congratulating Wizkid and ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Additional Sources

Marry Chioma this year and win Grammy – Uche Maduagwu to Davido Lailas News:
Marry Chioma this year and win Grammy – Uche Maduagwu to Davido
“If you marry Chioma this year, you will win a Grammy” – Uche Maduagwu to Davido (Video) Newzandar News:
“If you marry Chioma this year, you will win a Grammy” – Uche Maduagwu to Davido (Video)
“If you marry Chioma this year, you will win a Grammy” – Uche Maduagwu to Davido (Video) Edujandon:
“If you marry Chioma this year, you will win a Grammy” – Uche Maduagwu to Davido (Video)
Naija Diary:
“You Will Win A Grammy Award If You Marry Chioma This Year” – Uche Maduagwu Tells Davido (Video)


   More Picks
1 UPDATED: CBN, NCC peg USSD charges at 6.98 naira per transaction - The Nation, 19 hours ago
2 Nigeria inflation continues to rise, surges to 34-month high - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
3 We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists - iBrand TV, 14 hours ago
4 “Go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you”- Shatta Wale slams presenters criticizing ghanaian artistes - Oyo Gist, 15 hours ago
5 President, Governors Must Obey Summons – Reps Says As Bill Passes Second Reading - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
6 Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip leaves hospital - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta - The Cable, 16 hours ago
8 Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office - The Point, 15 hours ago
9 DPR seals five filling stations for over-pricing in Kwara - TVC News, 22 hours ago
10 President Buhari Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Award Wins - Too Xclusive, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info