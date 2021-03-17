Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Hijab controversy: Kwara Govt orders immediate reopening of 10 schools
News photo Daily Times  - The Kwara State Government has announced the immediate reopening, on Wednesday, of the 10 schools recently shut down over hijab controversy even as the government’s peace-building efforts continue.

