FIRS clears air over Collection of Stamp Duties Charges
News photo Daily Times  - The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says the attention of the commission has been drawn to some electronicsocial media platforms misquoting a recent speech by the Honourable Minister for Communications and Digital Economy on the administration of ...

12 hours ago
We’re still in charge of Stamp Duties Collection -FIRS Peoples Daily:
We’re still in charge of Stamp Duties Collection -FIRS
Stamp Duty Collection Still Our Responsibility – FIRS Biz Watch Nigeria:
Stamp Duty Collection Still Our Responsibility – FIRS
FIRS, NIPOST stamp duty collection row deepens The Nation:
FIRS, NIPOST stamp duty collection row deepens
FIRS Insists NIPOST Not Authorised to Collect Stamp Duty Business Post Nigeria:
FIRS Insists NIPOST Not Authorised to Collect Stamp Duty


