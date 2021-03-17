39 Year-Old Zlatan Ibrahimovic Recalled To Sweden Squad 5 Years After Retiring Naija Loaded - Sweden’s record goalscorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been recalled to the national team five years after announcing his retirement. The 39-year-old scored 62 goals in 116 internationals before quitting after the team’s Euro 2016 group-stage exit.



