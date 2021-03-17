Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DPR Warns IPMAN Members Against Selling Petrol Above Official Pump Price
News photo Independent  - The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has warned members of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association (IPMAN) in Taraba against selling petrol above the official pump priceof N162 per litre.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DPR warns IPMAN against selling fuel above official pump price The Guardian:
DPR warns IPMAN against selling fuel above official pump price
Don’t sell fuel above N162 per litre – DPR warns IPMAN members Daily Post:
Don’t sell fuel above N162 per litre – DPR warns IPMAN members
DPR warns IPMAN members against selling petrol above official pump price The Eagle Online:
DPR warns IPMAN members against selling petrol above official pump price
Don’t sell fuel above N162 per litre – DPR warns IPMAN members Nigerian Eye:
Don’t sell fuel above N162 per litre – DPR warns IPMAN members
DPR Warns Petrol Marketers against Selling Fuel Above Official Pump Price News Breakers:
DPR Warns Petrol Marketers against Selling Fuel Above Official Pump Price
DPR warns IPMAN over Fuel Increment Gist Lovers:
DPR warns IPMAN over Fuel Increment
Head Topics:
Don't sell fuel above N162 per litre - DPR warns IPMAN members - Daily Post Nigeria
Don’t sell fuel above N162 per litre – DPR warns IPMAN members Studio CB55:
Don’t sell fuel above N162 per litre – DPR warns IPMAN members
Don’t sell fuel above N162 per litre – DPR warns IPMAN members Naija Surf:
Don’t sell fuel above N162 per litre – DPR warns IPMAN members


   More Picks
1 My administration will not negotiate with bandits – El-Rufai reiterates - See Naija, 13 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 179 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 161,074 With 2,018 Deaths - Aledeh, 20 hours ago
3 Burna Boy, Wizkid grammy awards, example of services to export –  Okonjo-Iweala - iBrand TV, 18 hours ago
4 We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists - iBrand TV, 23 hours ago
5 Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria - Nigeria Newspaper, 23 hours ago
6 “Go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you”- Shatta Wale slams presenters criticizing ghanaian artistes - Oyo Gist, 24 hours ago
7 Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office - The Point, 1 day ago
8 DPR Warns IPMAN Members Against Selling Petrol Above Official Pump Price - Independent, 10 hours ago
9 Bill Seeking To Empower NASS To Summon President, Governors Passes Second Reading - Diamond Celebrities, 14 hours ago
10 Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals - Ripples Nigeria, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info