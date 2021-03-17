Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Iskilu Wakili, three others charged for murder, kidnapping, remanded in prison custody
News photo The Rainbow  - A Magistrate Court sitting at Iyaganku in Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria, on Tuesday, ordered that alleged notorious Fulani warlord in Ibarapaland, Iskilu Wakili, 70, be remanded in a correctional facility.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

UPDATE – Suspected kidnap kingpin, Iskilu Wakili and sons remanded for murder and kidnapping Salone:
UPDATE – Suspected kidnap kingpin, Iskilu Wakili and sons remanded for murder and kidnapping


   More Picks
1 Burna Boy, Wizkid grammy awards, example of services to export –  Okonjo-Iweala - iBrand TV, 15 hours ago
2 We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists - iBrand TV, 20 hours ago
3 Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria - Nigeria Newspaper, 20 hours ago
4 “Go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you”- Shatta Wale slams presenters criticizing ghanaian artistes - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
5 Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta - The Cable, 22 hours ago
6 Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office - The Point, 21 hours ago
7 US, UK pledge support for Nigeria in campaign against illicit drugs - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
8 How Armoured Carriers, Others Acquired Under Buratai From $1billion Fund Were Stolen By Boko Haram - Tori News, 3 hours ago
9 Police clears Nigerian singer, Barry Jhay of murder allegation, reveals cause of Karshy’s death - Oyo Gist, 8 hours ago
10 UBA to support businesses on budgeting and forecasting, holds workshop - Mega News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info