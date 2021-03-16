Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Mahmoud Isa-Dutse joins Islamic Development Bank board of directors
Nigerian Watch  - PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Nigerian Dr Mahmoud Isa-Dutse as an executive director on the board of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) based in the Saudi Arabian city of Jedda. Dr Dutse is the immediate past permanent ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Another Source

Buhari Approves Appointments Of Two Nigerians As Directors At AfDB, IsDB News Break:
Buhari Approves Appointments Of Two Nigerians As Directors At AfDB, IsDB


   More Picks
1 UPDATED: CBN, NCC peg USSD charges at 6.98 naira per transaction - The Nation, 22 hours ago
2 We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists - iBrand TV, 17 hours ago
3 “Go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you”- Shatta Wale slams presenters criticizing ghanaian artistes - Oyo Gist, 18 hours ago
4 President, Governors Must Obey Summons – Reps Says As Bill Passes Second Reading - Naija Loaded, 22 hours ago
5 Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta - The Cable, 19 hours ago
6 Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office - The Point, 18 hours ago
7 President Buhari Congratulates Burna Boy And Wizkid On Their Grammy Award Wins - Too Xclusive, 23 hours ago
8 Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria - Nigeria Newspaper, 17 hours ago
9 US, UK pledge support for Nigeria in campaign against illicit drugs - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
10 UBA to support businesses on budgeting and forecasting, holds workshop - Mega News, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info