Police Arrest 50 Suspects, Recover 10 Firearms, Others

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
My administration will not negotiate with bandits – El-Rufai reiterates - See Naija,
13 hours ago
|
2
|
Nigeria Records 179 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 161,074 With 2,018 Deaths - Aledeh,
20 hours ago
|
3
|
Burna Boy, Wizkid grammy awards, example of services to export – Okonjo-Iweala - iBrand TV,
18 hours ago
|
4
|
We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists - iBrand TV,
23 hours ago
|
5
|
Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria - Nigeria Newspaper,
23 hours ago
|
6
|
“Go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you”- Shatta Wale slams presenters criticizing ghanaian artistes - Oyo Gist,
24 hours ago
|
7
|
Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office - The Point,
1 day ago
|
8
|
DPR Warns IPMAN Members Against Selling Petrol Above Official Pump Price - Independent,
10 hours ago
|
9
|
Bill Seeking To Empower NASS To Summon President, Governors Passes Second Reading - Diamond Celebrities,
14 hours ago
|
10
|
Man City, Real Madrid reach Champions League quarter-finals - Ripples Nigeria,
21 hours ago