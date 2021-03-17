Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Biden says he agrees that Putin is a 'killer'
News photo The Guardian  - President Joe Biden said he agrees with the assessment that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is a "killer."

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


1 You Must Declare All Your Assets – EFCC Orders Bank Staff, Sets Deadline - KOKO TV Nigeria, 15 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 179 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 161,074 With 2,018 Deaths - Aledeh, 23 hours ago
3 Burna Boy, Wizkid grammy awards, example of services to export –  Okonjo-Iweala - iBrand TV, 21 hours ago
4 ‘Davido can only win Grammy Awards if he marries Chioma’ – Actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals - The Info NG, 8 hours ago
5 Zenith Bank to Pay N94.19 Billion Final Dividend for 2020 - Investor King, 14 hours ago
6 Cult members clash in Ketu, Lagos (video) - Lailas News, 8 hours ago
7 DPR Warns IPMAN Members Against Selling Petrol Above Official Pump Price - Independent, 13 hours ago
8 Bill Seeking To Empower NASS To Summon President, Governors Passes Second Reading - Diamond Celebrities, 17 hours ago
9 US, UK pledge support for Nigeria in campaign against illicit drugs - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
10 Biden says he agrees that Putin is a 'killer' - The Guardian, 10 hours ago
