U.S sanctions 24 officials over Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on Hong Kong
News photo TVC News  - The United States has registered its displeasure over Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong by sanctioning 24 officials from Hong Kong and China. This moves comes as U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken prepares to meet top Chinese diplomats in Alaska.

1 day ago
U.S. sanctions 24 Hong Kong and Chinese officials for anti-democractic moves in Hong Kong


