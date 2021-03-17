Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


EFCC uncovers how FIRS director received over N700m cash payment
Daily Nigerian  - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has uncovered how a former Coordinating Director of Federal Inland Revenue Service, Peter Hena, received over N700 million cash between January 2017 and December 2018.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


   More Picks
1 My administration will not negotiate with bandits – El-Rufai reiterates - See Naija, 12 hours ago
2 Nigeria Records 179 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Now 161,074 With 2,018 Deaths - Aledeh, 19 hours ago
3 Burna Boy, Wizkid grammy awards, example of services to export –  Okonjo-Iweala - iBrand TV, 16 hours ago
4 FIRS: We're still in charge of stamp duty collection - The Cable, 23 hours ago
5 Niger Republic give Buhari the country’s highest award - Kemi Filani Blog, 1 day ago
6 We know forces behind minimum wage amendment bill, NLC insists - iBrand TV, 21 hours ago
7 Bank Customers to be charged ₦6.98 for USSD transactions in Nigeria - Nigeria Newspaper, 22 hours ago
8 “Go and stay in Nigeria so they can sing for you”- Shatta Wale slams presenters criticizing ghanaian artistes - Oyo Gist, 22 hours ago
9 Police confirm abduction of Catholic priest in Delta - The Cable, 24 hours ago
10 Covenant University lecturer arrested for allegedly raping student in his office - The Point, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info