Man loses family member on oxygen after power was allegedly cut off by electricity company
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian Twitter user has narrated how he lost a family member on oxygen after power was allegedly cut off by the electricity company. @thefemianthony also stated that the incident occurred at University College Hospital in Ibadan, Oyo state.

2 hours ago
