Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra to begin COVID-19 vaccine rollout March 18
Daily Times  - Anambra State Government will rollout COVID-19 vaccination programme from March 18 to March 27. Dr Vincent Okpala, thed state Commissioner for Health, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen in Awka on Wednesday. kpala said that Anambra received 78, ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Anambra to begin COVID-19 vaccination March 18 Premium Times:
Anambra to begin COVID-19 vaccination March 18


   More Picks
1 ‘Davido can only win Grammy Awards if he marries Chioma’ – Actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
2 Cult members clash in Ketu, Lagos (video) - Lailas News, 19 hours ago
3 DPR Warns IPMAN Members Against Selling Petrol Above Official Pump Price - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 I’ll Always Take Decisions In The Interest of My People, Says Gov. Makinde - Western Post News, 14 hours ago
5 Biden says he agrees that Putin is a 'killer' - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 “If you are searching for someone to take your shit then marriage is not for you”- Daddy Freeze advises - Oyo Gist, 16 hours ago
7 Status Update! NAFDAC Reveals The Cause Of Strange Disease In Kano - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
8 Covenant University lecturer, Dr. Stephen Ukenna arrested for defiling 17 year old student - Effiezy, 23 hours ago
9 KPMG appointed transaction adviser for Nigeria's N1trn infrastructure company - The Cable, 23 hours ago
10 Man filmed masturbating in commercial vehicle, not policeman – Police - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info