Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Reps direct NNPC to commence operation of Warri refinery
The Nation  - By Nicholas Kalu, Abuja The House of Representatives have urged the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to immediately commence operation of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company to improve on the ...

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Reps to investigate The Cable:
Reps to investigate 'neglect' of Warri refinery by NNPC


   More Picks
1 ‘Davido can only win Grammy Awards if he marries Chioma’ – Actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
2 Cult members clash in Ketu, Lagos (video) - Lailas News, 19 hours ago
3 DPR Warns IPMAN Members Against Selling Petrol Above Official Pump Price - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 I’ll Always Take Decisions In The Interest of My People, Says Gov. Makinde - Western Post News, 14 hours ago
5 Biden says he agrees that Putin is a 'killer' - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 “If you are searching for someone to take your shit then marriage is not for you”- Daddy Freeze advises - Oyo Gist, 16 hours ago
7 Status Update! NAFDAC Reveals The Cause Of Strange Disease In Kano - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
8 Covenant University lecturer, Dr. Stephen Ukenna arrested for defiling 17 year old student - Effiezy, 23 hours ago
9 KPMG appointed transaction adviser for Nigeria's N1trn infrastructure company - The Cable, 23 hours ago
10 Man filmed masturbating in commercial vehicle, not policeman – Police - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info