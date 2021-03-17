Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Woman welcomes a set of twins after 18 years of childlessness (Photos)
Nesco Media
- A Nigerian woman delivered a set of twins after 18 years of childlessness.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
Correct NG:
Nigerian woman welcomes a set of twins after 18 years of waiting
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Woman welcomes twins after 18 years of waiting [photos]
Naija on Point:
Nigerian Woman Welcomes A Set Of Twins After 18 Years Of Waiting
Newzandar News:
Nigerian woman welcomes a set of twins after 18 years of waiting
