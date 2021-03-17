Rohr adds two more players to Super Eagles squad for Benin, Lesotho games Daily Post - Genk striker, Paul Onuachu has been called up to the Nigeria national team, for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho. Onuachu was a shock exclusion from the original 24-man list released earlier this month.



News Credibility Score: 99%