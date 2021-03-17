Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Agbakoba writes CBN Governor on Nigeria’s trade policy, restrictive commerce
Daily Post  - Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), on Wednesday wrote to Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on the nation’s trade policy and restrictive commerce.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

