DPR seals 3 petrol stations for selling petroleum products above approved price in Imo
News photo Vanguard News  - The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Wednesday sealed three filling stations in Owerri, Imo, for selling petroleum products above the approved pump price.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

