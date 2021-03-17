Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen attack emir’s vehicle in Kaduna
News photo The Cable  - The official vehicle of the Emir of Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state, has been attacked by unknown gunmen.Advertisement Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna commissioner for internal security and home affairs, confirmed the

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Gunmen Attack Emir Of Birnin Gwari On Abuja-Kaduna Expressway Fresh News:
Gunmen Attack Emir Of Birnin Gwari On Abuja-Kaduna Expressway


   More Picks
1 ‘Davido can only win Grammy Awards if he marries Chioma’ – Actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals - The Info NG, 14 hours ago
2 Heartbreaking! How Student Who Went For A Swim While Returning From School Drowned In Ilorin River - Tori News, 18 hours ago
3 Cult members clash in Ketu, Lagos (video) - Lailas News, 15 hours ago
4 DPR Warns IPMAN Members Against Selling Petrol Above Official Pump Price - Independent, 19 hours ago
5 Seizure of Okorocha's properties: Court dismisses appeal filed by Imo State - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
6 Biden says he agrees that Putin is a 'killer' - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
7 “If you are searching for someone to take your shit then marriage is not for you”- Daddy Freeze advises - Oyo Gist, 12 hours ago
8 Status Update! NAFDAC Reveals The Cause Of Strange Disease In Kano - Naija Loaded, 14 hours ago
9 Covenant University lecturer, Dr. Stephen Ukenna arrested for defiling 17 year old student - Effiezy, 18 hours ago
10 KPMG appointed transaction adviser for Nigeria's N1trn infrastructure company - The Cable, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info