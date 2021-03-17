News at a Glance

Judge Expresses Concern Over Delay In Evans Trial Fresh News - Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of an Ikeja Special Offences Court on Wednesday expressed concern over the delay in the trial of kidnap kingpin, Chukwudimeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans. This followed the absence of prosecution witnesses in the two cases before ...



News Credibility Score: 99%



