I’ll Always Take Decisions In The Interest of My People, Says Gov. Makinde Western Post News - …Security of Yoruba Land Highly Paramount , Says Iba Gani Adams By Bode Akinbode, Ibadan Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, declared that he will always take decisions in the best interest of the people of Oyo State and Yorubaland in the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%