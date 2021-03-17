Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ganduje’s aide sacked for criticising Buhari, APC bids Nigeria goodbye
News photo The Eagle Online  - Tanko-Yakasai was fired by Ganduje and arrested by operatives of the Department of State Services for criticising President Muhammadu and the All Progressives Congress on social media

17 hours ago
In a tweet on Wednesday, Yakasai, popularly known as @Dawisu, said “goodbye” to Nigeria. While he did not indicate where he was heading to, he shared images of himself at the airport about flying out with Qatar Airways. The Nation:
