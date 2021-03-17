Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PHOTO! Man Who Lost One Leg After Stray Bullet Hit Him During The #EndSars Protest, Graduates From University
News photo Naija Loaded  - A man has graduated from University as an amputee after he was allegedly hit by a stay bullet while taking part in the End SARS protest. The man was reportedly protesting with others at Auchi when a bullet hit him in the leg.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Man who lost one leg after stray bullet hit him during the End SARS protest is now a graduate (Photo( Yaba Left Online:
Man who lost one leg after stray bullet hit him during the End SARS protest is now a graduate (Photo(


   More Picks
1 Joro Olumofin Shares With Men The Perfect Test To Know The Ultimate Wife Material - KOKO TV Nigeria, 23 hours ago
2 Nigeria Correctional Service: Senate screens new CG, Haliru Nababa - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Two dead, five injured in auto crash in Ogun - The Eagle Online, 24 hours ago
4 Assist to bring back detained Nigerians, Lawan urges Saudi Govt - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
5 Hijab Controversy: Police Restore Normalcy In Ilorin, Sue For Peace - The Next Edition, 19 hours ago
6 No thought of retiring yet – Lewandowski - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
7 Killer herdsmen, bandits will flee Yorubaland if we intervene – Ogun traditional worshippers - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 EFCC uncovers how FIRS director received over N700m cash payment - Daily Nigerian, 22 hours ago
9 Man loses family member on oxygen after power was allegedly cut off by electricity company - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Many injured as gas explosion rocks filling station in Ilorin - Republican Nigeria, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info