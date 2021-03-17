Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigeria attractive to kidnappers – Masari
News photo Vanguard News  - The Chairman of the North-West Governors’ Forum and Governor of Katsina State Aminu Masari has said that Nigeria is economically attractive to kidnappers in Countries within the Sahel region of Africa.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

