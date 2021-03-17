Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yul Edochie disagrees with his father Pete Edochie's stance on gifting in-laws
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - Yul Edochie disagrees with his father Pete Edochie's stance on gifting in-laws

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actor Yul Edochie disagrees with his dad’s opinion on gifting in-laws Yaba Left Online:
Actor Yul Edochie disagrees with his dad’s opinion on gifting in-laws
Yul Edochie Disagrees With Father, Pete, Says Women Deserves Gifts In Their Name The Will:
Yul Edochie Disagrees With Father, Pete, Says Women Deserves Gifts In Their Name


   More Picks
1 You Must Declare All Your Assets – EFCC Orders Bank Staff, Sets Deadline - KOKO TV Nigeria, 17 hours ago
2 My administration will not negotiate with bandits – El-Rufai reiterates - See Naija, 18 hours ago
3 Burna Boy, Wizkid grammy awards, example of services to export –  Okonjo-Iweala - iBrand TV, 22 hours ago
4 ‘Davido can only win Grammy Awards if he marries Chioma’ – Actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
5 Zenith Bank to Pay N94.19 Billion Final Dividend for 2020 - Investor King, 16 hours ago
6 Heartbreaking! How Student Who Went For A Swim While Returning From School Drowned In Ilorin River - Tori News, 13 hours ago
7 Cult members clash in Ketu, Lagos (video) - Lailas News, 10 hours ago
8 DPR Warns IPMAN Members Against Selling Petrol Above Official Pump Price - Independent, 14 hours ago
9 Bill Seeking To Empower NASS To Summon President, Governors Passes Second Reading - Diamond Celebrities, 19 hours ago
10 Biden says he agrees that Putin is a 'killer' - The Guardian, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info