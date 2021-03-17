Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Three soldiers, four others reportedly killed in Zamfara bandit attack
News photo Ripples Nigeria  - At least three soldiers and four civilians were reportedly killed in a gun duel between troops and armed bandits in Kabasa village in Gusau local government area of Zamfara State on Wednesday. A resident of the community told journalists that several ...

16 hours ago
Massacre! Bandits Kill Three Nigerian Soldiers And Five Others In New Attack On Zamfara Community KOKO TV Nigeria:
Massacre! Bandits Kill Three Nigerian Soldiers And Five Others In New Attack On Zamfara Community


