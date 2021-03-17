Akeredolu Appoints Ondo’s First Female SSG, Announces Special Advisers KOKO TV Nigeria - Princess Catherine Oludunni Odu has been appointed as Ondo State’s Secretary to the State Government (SSG). Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State made the announcement on Wednesday, making her the first woman in the state to occupy the position.



