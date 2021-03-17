Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police arrest alleged kidnappers of Bishop Chikwe in Imo
The Guardian  - Police arrest alleged kidnappers of Bishop Chikwe in Imo

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Police arrest alleged kidnappers of Bishop Chikwe in Imo Vanguard News:
Police arrest alleged kidnappers of Bishop Chikwe in Imo


   More Picks
1 ‘Davido can only win Grammy Awards if he marries Chioma’ – Actor, Uche Maduagwu reveals - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
2 Cult members clash in Ketu, Lagos (video) - Lailas News, 19 hours ago
3 DPR Warns IPMAN Members Against Selling Petrol Above Official Pump Price - Independent, 23 hours ago
4 I’ll Always Take Decisions In The Interest of My People, Says Gov. Makinde - Western Post News, 14 hours ago
5 Biden says he agrees that Putin is a 'killer' - The Guardian, 20 hours ago
6 “If you are searching for someone to take your shit then marriage is not for you”- Daddy Freeze advises - Oyo Gist, 16 hours ago
7 Status Update! NAFDAC Reveals The Cause Of Strange Disease In Kano - Naija Loaded, 19 hours ago
8 Covenant University lecturer, Dr. Stephen Ukenna arrested for defiling 17 year old student - Effiezy, 23 hours ago
9 KPMG appointed transaction adviser for Nigeria's N1trn infrastructure company - The Cable, 23 hours ago
10 Man filmed masturbating in commercial vehicle, not policeman – Police - Daily Nigerian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info