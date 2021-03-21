Post News
News at a Glance
“I’m basically the stone that the builder rejected” – Burna Boy
Oyo Gist
- “I’m basically the stone that the builder rejected” – Burna Boy
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The News Guru:
I am the stone the builders refused- Burna Boy
Gist Reel:
“I’m basically the stone that the builder rejected" - Burna Boy says on his Grammy win
Newzandar News:
“I’m Basically The Stone That The Builder Rejected” – Burna Boy Speaks On His Grammy Win
Naija on Point:
“I’m Basically The Stone That The Builder Rejected” – Burna Boy Speaks On His Grammy Win
More Picks
1
Kidnapped Onitsha NBA Chairman found dead -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
2
Plateau Governor, Lalong promises to complete abandoned projects -
Republican Nigeria,
10 hours ago
3
Turkey Central Bank Governor sacked for raising interest rates -
The Dabigal Blog,
23 hours ago
4
Northern governors: Sponsors of disturbing attack on Ortom must be uncovered -
The Cable,
3 hours ago
5
ASUU may go on strike again as FG says union's demands can’t be met now -
Pulse Nigeria,
11 hours ago
6
Nigeria records 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, more deaths -
Nigerian Eye,
11 hours ago
7
Dollar bribery: It was meant to stop my re-election – Gov Ganduje on viral video -
See Naija,
7 hours ago
8
Nigeria will be buried if Ortom is assassinated – Wike -
National Accord,
13 hours ago
9
I Really Apologise For My Words – Samklef Begs For Forgiveness From Simi, Temi, Erica And Other Women -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
21 hours ago
10
Subject $1.5bn for PH refinery repair to national debate, Atedo Peterside tells FG -
The Cable,
8 hours ago
