Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Discos now selling FG’s free meters, consumers allege in Nigeria
News photo Diamond Celebrities  - Power consumers have raised the alarm that power distribution companies were now selling the free meters that were provided for electricity users by the Federal Government. In October 2020, the Federal Government inaugurated the National Mass Metering ...

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Discos now selling FG’s free meters, consumers allege - Punch Newspapers The Punch:
Discos now selling FG’s free meters, consumers allege - Punch Newspapers
DISCOs Now Selling FG’s Free Meters, Consumers Allege Jkcyno's Blog:
DISCOs Now Selling FG’s Free Meters, Consumers Allege
Discos Now Selling FG’s Free Meters, Consumers Allege Inside Business Nigeria:
Discos Now Selling FG’s Free Meters, Consumers Allege
DISCOs Now Selling FG’s Free Meters, Consumers Allege Omo Oodua:
DISCOs Now Selling FG’s Free Meters, Consumers Allege
Salone:
BREAKING- DISCOs Now Selling FG’s Free Meters, Consumers Allege
Discos are now selling FG’s free meters – Consumers allege Observers Times:
Discos are now selling FG’s free meters – Consumers allege


   More Picks
1 Kidnapped Onitsha NBA Chairman found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Plateau Governor, Lalong promises to complete abandoned projects - Republican Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 Turkey Central Bank Governor sacked for raising interest rates - The Dabigal Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Northern governors: Sponsors of disturbing attack on Ortom must be uncovered - The Cable, 3 hours ago
5 ASUU may go on strike again as FG says union's demands can’t be met now - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Nigeria records 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, more deaths - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
7 Dollar bribery: It was meant to stop my re-election – Gov Ganduje on viral video - See Naija, 7 hours ago
8 Nigeria will be buried if Ortom is assassinated – Wike - National Accord, 13 hours ago
9 I Really Apologise For My Words – Samklef Begs For Forgiveness From Simi, Temi, Erica And Other Women - KOKO TV Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 Subject $1.5bn for PH refinery repair to national debate, Atedo Peterside tells FG - The Cable, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info