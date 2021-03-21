Fayose: Killings during Ekiti Assembly bye-election state-sponsored terrorism, evidence of rejection of APC See Naija - Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has described the killing in Omuo Ekiti today, by suspected thugs of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as “clear evidence of state-sponsored terrorism against her own citizens, who have rejected ...



News Credibility Score: 99%