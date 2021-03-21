Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria records 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, more deaths
News photo Nigerian Eye  - The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed 112 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The total number of recorded infections in the country has now risen to 161,651.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

NCDC Records 112 Fresh Covid-19 Infections, More Deaths Naija Loaded:
NCDC Records 112 Fresh Covid-19 Infections, More Deaths
112 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria The Trent:
112 New Cases Of Covid-19 Recorded In Nigeria
Covid-19: NCDC records 112 new infections, 161,651 total cases National Accord:
Covid-19: NCDC records 112 new infections, 161,651 total cases
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 112 New Cases On March 20 Newzandar News:
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 112 New Cases On March 20
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 112 New Cases On March 20 Naija on Point:
COVID-19: Nigeria Records 112 New Cases On March 20
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 112 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections...
Nigeria Records 112 New COVID-19 Cases Affairs TV:
Nigeria Records 112 New COVID-19 Cases


   More Picks
1 Kidnapped Onitsha NBA Chairman found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Plateau Governor, Lalong promises to complete abandoned projects - Republican Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 Turkey Central Bank Governor sacked for raising interest rates - The Dabigal Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Northern governors: Sponsors of disturbing attack on Ortom must be uncovered - The Cable, 3 hours ago
5 ASUU may go on strike again as FG says union's demands can’t be met now - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Nigeria records 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, more deaths - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
7 Dollar bribery: It was meant to stop my re-election – Gov Ganduje on viral video - See Naija, 7 hours ago
8 Nigeria will be buried if Ortom is assassinated – Wike - National Accord, 13 hours ago
9 I Really Apologise For My Words – Samklef Begs For Forgiveness From Simi, Temi, Erica And Other Women - KOKO TV Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 Subject $1.5bn for PH refinery repair to national debate, Atedo Peterside tells FG - The Cable, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info