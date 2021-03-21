Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You Got What You Wanted, Move On – Peter Okoye Blasts PSquare Fans Dragging Him And Paul After Burna Boy Grammys Win
KOKO TV Nigeria  - Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye of the defunct music group, Psquare has taken to his social media to slam fans trolling him and saying he and his brother Paul would have won a Grammy if they were still together.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Mr P drags those saying Psquare would have won Grammys if they were still together Oyo Gist:
Mr P drags those saying Psquare would have won Grammys if they were still together
Peter Okoye blasts those saying Psquare would have won Grammys Gist Reel:
Peter Okoye blasts those saying Psquare would have won Grammys
Peter Okoye blasts those saying Psquare would have won Grammys if they were still together (Video) Newzandar News:
Peter Okoye blasts those saying Psquare would have won Grammys if they were still together (Video)
Peter Okoye Slams Trolls Saying Psquare Would Have Won A Grammy If He Was With His Brother Rudeboy (Video) Edujandon:
Peter Okoye Slams Trolls Saying Psquare Would Have Won A Grammy If He Was With His Brother Rudeboy (Video)


   More Picks
1 Kidnapped Onitsha NBA Chairman found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Plateau Governor, Lalong promises to complete abandoned projects - Republican Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 Turkey Central Bank Governor sacked for raising interest rates - The Dabigal Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Northern governors: Sponsors of disturbing attack on Ortom must be uncovered - The Cable, 3 hours ago
5 ASUU may go on strike again as FG says union's demands can’t be met now - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Nigeria records 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, more deaths - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
7 Dollar bribery: It was meant to stop my re-election – Gov Ganduje on viral video - See Naija, 7 hours ago
8 Nigeria will be buried if Ortom is assassinated – Wike - National Accord, 13 hours ago
9 I Really Apologise For My Words – Samklef Begs For Forgiveness From Simi, Temi, Erica And Other Women - KOKO TV Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 Subject $1.5bn for PH refinery repair to national debate, Atedo Peterside tells FG - The Cable, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info