Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I would have won the Grammy years ago if not for our leaders — Singer Burnaboy
News photo Osmek News  - Osmek NEWS
I would have won the Grammy years ago if not for our leaders — Singer Burnaboy
Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, says he would have won a Grammy in 2013 if the country had a leadership that takes the ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

I Would Have Won Grammy Years Ago If Not For Our Leaders – Burna Boy Information Nigeria:
I Would Have Won Grammy Years Ago If Not For Our Leaders – Burna Boy
‘Many Prayed That I Don’t Win – Burnaboy Says He Won The Grammy On His Own Igbere TV News:
‘Many Prayed That I Don’t Win – Burnaboy Says He Won The Grammy On His Own
I would have won the Grammy years ago if not for our leaders — Singer Burnaboy Instablog 9ja:
I would have won the Grammy years ago if not for our leaders — Singer Burnaboy
How I Predicted Burna Boy To Win Grammy 19 Years Ago – Charly Boy Naija News:
How I Predicted Burna Boy To Win Grammy 19 Years Ago – Charly Boy
"I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win Grammy" - Burna Boy Gist Reel:
"I will never forget how so many of you prayed that I don’t win Grammy" - Burna Boy
19 Years Ago, I Predicted Nigerians Would Win Grammy – Charly Boy Says Tori News:
19 Years Ago, I Predicted Nigerians Would Win Grammy – Charly Boy Says


   More Picks
1 Kidnapped Onitsha NBA Chairman found dead - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
2 Plateau Governor, Lalong promises to complete abandoned projects - Republican Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 Turkey Central Bank Governor sacked for raising interest rates - The Dabigal Blog, 23 hours ago
4 Northern governors: Sponsors of disturbing attack on Ortom must be uncovered - The Cable, 3 hours ago
5 ASUU may go on strike again as FG says union's demands can’t be met now - Pulse Nigeria, 11 hours ago
6 Nigeria records 112 fresh COVID-19 cases, more deaths - Nigerian Eye, 11 hours ago
7 Dollar bribery: It was meant to stop my re-election – Gov Ganduje on viral video - See Naija, 7 hours ago
8 Nigeria will be buried if Ortom is assassinated – Wike - National Accord, 13 hours ago
9 I Really Apologise For My Words – Samklef Begs For Forgiveness From Simi, Temi, Erica And Other Women - KOKO TV Nigeria, 21 hours ago
10 Subject $1.5bn for PH refinery repair to national debate, Atedo Peterside tells FG - The Cable, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info