Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ekiti East bye-election: Ex-Gov. Oni condemns killings
The Guardian
- Ex-governor Segun Oni of Ekiti State has joined others to condemn the violence and killings that characterised the Ekiti East Constituency 1 bye-election
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Ekiti East bye-election: Ex-Gov Oni condemns killings, suspends political activities
Independent:
Ekiti East Bye-Election: Ex-Gov. Oni Condemns Killings
PM News:
Ekiti bye-election: Ex-Gov. Oni suspends political activities for 7 days
The Eagle Online:
Ekiti East bye-election: Ex-Gov. Oni condemns killings
Nigerian Eye:
‘This is deeply disturbing’ — Fayemi speaks on Ekiti bye-election killings
Pulse Nigeria:
Ekiti East bye-election: Ex-Governor Segun Oni condemns killings
The News Guru:
Ekiti East bye-election: Ex-Gov. Oni condemns killings
